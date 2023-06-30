Sanwo-Olu Speaks After Hosting Tinubu To Grand Reception In Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Thursday, described President Bola Tinubu as a man whose life, work and legacy remain a guiding light for all his followers.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), hosted the President to a grand reception at the State House in Marina.

Taking to his verified Twitter page on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu said he was honoured and delighted to welcome Tinubu back to the state after his inauguration as President.

The governor added that the event marks the one-month anniversary of the president’s tenure, which has begun with a promise of change and one already delivering on the vow.

He wrote: “Today, we hosted a welcome reception for His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It was an absolute honour and delight for me to welcome back to the Centre of Excellence, a man whose life, work and legacy remain a guiding light for us all.

“Also at the event were my esteemed colleagues from the Nigeria Governors Forum, the leadership of the National Assembly, government functionaries and members of the All Progressive Congress.

“Today is an auspicious day as it marks the one-month anniversary of our President’s tenure, a tenure that began with a promise of change and one that is already delivering on that promise.

“In one month, His Excellency has assembled a team of exceptional individuals who share his vision and are working tirelessly to transform Nigeria into a prosperous and inclusive nation.

“In President Tinubu, we see a leader committed to the development of Nigeria, its people and its future and once again, we welcome him back to his home state and wish everyone a joyful and peaceful Eid celebration.”