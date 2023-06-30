Ortom Speaks On Tinubu Nominating Him For Ministerial Appointment

The former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said that a report claiming President Bola Tinubu nominated him for a ministerial appointment is untrue.

Naija News understands that netizens have been peddling reports purporting that the former governor was part of those who made the awaited ministerial list.

However, in a statement issued by his media aide, Terver Akase, the former governor explained that there is no truth to the claims.

He urged members of the public to disregard the news, maintaining that it was fake and misleading.

The former governor subsequently thanked those who reached out to him to verify the reports.

The statement reads, “The attention of the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has been drawn to the speculation on social media that he has been nominated for a ministerial appointment.

“We urge members of the public to disregard the report as it is false and misleading.

“Chief Ortom deeply appreciates those who have taken time to call and verify the information”.