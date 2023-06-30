Nigerians Are Assured Of A Better Future Under Me, Tinubu Tells Governors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised that Nigerians are assured of a better future and Renewed Hope under his administration with the support of State Governors.

The Nigerian leader vowed to operate an open-door policy and work with the State Governors to achieve true federalism, rescue the nation, and return it to a resilient economy.

Tinubu stated this on Thursday while a grand reception organised by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State at the Government House in Marina.

He said: “I promise to work with the governors through an open door policy that will return Nigeria from the bricks to a resilient economy. Be ready, you governors.

“I know what I’m going to do from Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and so on, and I want us to be partners so that we can rescue our country and make it whole again.”

President Tinubu also thanked members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for keeping faith in him during the long and tortuous journey to the presidency.

He added: “I’m very grateful. I thank my Vice President. You shall receive the joy of giving, the joy of perseverance, joy of resilience and endurance. You will see the reward for this country; it will prosper and prosper.

“I say thank you to all of you and I appreciate tonight. I will continue to appreciate more when we work together to dissect the possible economic prosperity of our nation in favour of our children. God bless you all.”

Speaking on behalf of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, said his colleagues, regardless of party affiliations, were ready to work with the President to ensure the country becomes better and safer for all citizens.

He said: “NGF is excited that both the President and Vice President are alumni of the Governors’ Forum. We are committed to work with a federalist who worked to get things done in a truly federal system. We reiterate our support for a renewed hope agenda regardless of our parties.”