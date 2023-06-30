Anambra Gets New Police Commissioner

The Police Service Commission has selected CP Aderemi Olufemi Adeoye as the new Commissioner of Police for Anambra State.

CP Adeoye replaces the former Commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng, who was promoted and moved to Zone 9, Umuahia as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations at the Police Service Commission, made the announcement to reporters in Awka on Friday.

Ani also mentioned that the Commission has approved the appointments of seven other Police Commissioners across different states in the country.

Additionally, he acknowledged the Acting Inspector-General of Police for considering gender balance in the appointments.

The statement titled, ‘PSC approves appointment of eight command CPs, commends acting IGP for gender sensitivity, draws his attention to 15 per cent geo-political spread’.

The statement reads, “The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment and deployment of eight Commissioners of Police to State Commands in the Country.

“The Commission also commended the acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for adhering to its latest policy on gender sensitivity in his recommendation.

“The Commission however expects that the Inspector-General, in his subsequent proposals, will include more officers of North-east and South-east geopolitical zones that are yet to record the benchmark of 15 percent as decided at its last Plenary Meeting.

“The newly appointed State Commissioners of Police are Godwin Aghaulor, now CP, Borno State Command; Adelesi E. Oluwarotimi, CP Kwara State Command; Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, CP Oyo State Command; Augustina Ogbodo, CP Ebonyi State Command; and Samuel Titus Musa, CP Kebbi State Command.

“Others are Aderemi Olufemi Adeoye, CP Anambra State Command; Stephen Olarewaju, CP Imo State Command and Alamatu Abiodun Mustapha, CP Ogun State Command.

“Commission’s Chairman, Dr Solomon Arase, CFR, a retired Inspector General of Police said the postings as recommended by the acting Inspector General of Police were on average, fair and Commended the IGP for the inclusion of women.

“Dr Arase advised that the acting IGP should consider the disadvantaged geo-political zones while forwarding subsequent proposals for Commission’s ratification.”