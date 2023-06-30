Ignore Buhari Or These Looted Funds Will Haunt You Later – Shehu Sani Sends Warning To Tinubu

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has urged President Bola Tinubu to probe the past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that earlier reports had claimed that Buhari begged Tinubu not to probe him and his aide.

This allegedly occurred when Tinubu visited the former president in London.

Speaking via Twitter, Sani in his reaction urged Tinubu to ignore Buhari and ensure that he probes the past administration.

He warned the president that if he fails to go after the looted funds, they will eventually come after him.

He wrote, “Tinubu should ignore Buhari and go ahead and probe the past Government and recover looted funds. If President Tinubu failed to go after looted funds, looted funds will come after him sooner or later.”

However, Buhari’s former aide, Garba Shehu has said that there is no truth to the claim that Buhari asked Tinubu not to probe his administration.

He noted that there were no other persons in the room while Tinubu and Buhari were having their discussion, hence no one was privy to their conversation.

“Thankfully, there was no one other than the two leaders in the room in which they met, so no one was there to report their conversation,” he said.