Bauchi’s First Professor Of Neurosurgery Is Dead

Bauchi State’s first professor of neurosurgery Abdu Ibrahim has died on Thursday after a protracted illness.

Naija News reports that Abdu died at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, in a message signed by his spokesman Mukhtar Gidado, commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the late professor.

The governor, who is currently on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, described the death as a “monumental loss” not only to his immediate family but to Bauchi State and the country in general.

Mohammed said the deceased contributed immensely to the development of the health sector in Bauchi.

He said, “The late Professor Abdu Ibrahim will greatly be remembered by the citizens of the State because of his dogged commitment and enormous contributions in the area of the healthcare delivery system since the creation of Bauchi State.

“As the first Professor of Neurosurgery in Bauchi State, the late Professor Abdu Ibrahim was a nationalist, a public health care icon. His death is a monumental loss to the entire nation.

“Governor Bala Mohammed, on behalf of his family, the government and the good people of Bauchi State, expresses his deep condolences to members of his immediate family, friends, colleagues, associates and the entire people of Bauchi State.

“He prayed that Allah would bless him with Aljanna firdaus and grant his family and the entire citizens of Bauchi State the fortitude to bear the loss.”