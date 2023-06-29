VP Shettima Storms Borno On Sallah Day

Nigeria’s Vice President (VP), Kashim Shettima, stormed his home state, Borno State, on Wednesday to celebrate Sallah with his kindred and prominent persons in the state.

Naija News learnt that Shettima departed Abuja for Borno shortly after observing the Eid prayers at the National Eid ground, Abuja.

A statement made available to newsmen by the State House Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, noted that Shettima was received by Governor Babagana Zulum upon his arrival in Borno yesterday.

According to him, Shettima immediately inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by a detachment of the Nigerian Air Force at the Maiduguri Air Force Base.

Shettima Visits Shehu Of Borno

The Vice President also paid a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Garbai El-Amin Sl-Kanemi, at his palace.

Speaking, Shettima said the monarch spoke to him about “poignant issues facing the society, especially with regards to the infrastructural deficit”.

The VP assured that the government would look into all the demands of the monarch. He also assured Nigerians that despite “all the challenges confronting us, we will survive it as a people”.

“We went with His Excellency, the Governor, to pay homage to the Royal Highness, the Shehu of Borno. He raised some very poignant issues facing the society, especially with regards to the infrastructural deficit,” the vice-president said.

“We conveyed to him the best wishes from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Shehu talked about issues concerning the roads that should be immediately addressed, especially the Gamboru Ngala and Dikwa roads. Certainly, it would be addressed. That of Damboa will also be addressed.

“I am here to assure the Shehu of the maximum support of President Tinubu,” Shettima said.

Meanwhile, at the Eid ground in Abuja earlier, Shettima reportedly prayed for lasting healing for Nigeria and Nigerians, urging them to be united.

“May Allah heal us from whatever afflicts us in our private lives and as a nation, and may this day bring forth enduring unity and progress to our beloved country,” the VP prayed during a chat with journalists after the Eid prayers.

According to the statement titled ‘VP Shettima at National Eid Ground, prays for Nigeria’s unity, progress,’ Shettima also called on Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice and forgiveness, the essence of the season.

It added: “This sacred day is an occasion to reflect on the mercy of Allah, as revealed through the gracious blessings bestowed upon Prophet Abraham and his son, Prophet Isma’il.

“These timeless lessons serve as a guiding light to humanity across generations, reminding us of the limitless trials our Creator presents to us in our path to redemption.

“In embracing these teachings, we find the moral inspiration to be the best versions of ourselves,” said the VP.

Also at the prayer ground were the Speaker House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, among other faithful, Naija News learnt.