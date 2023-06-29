Sallah: Pictures Of Ex-President, Buhari With Family

Former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari joined family and fellow Muslims in celebrating Sallah, a significant Islamic holiday, on Wednesday.

Images of Buhari alongside his wife, children, and in-laws were shared by his media aide, Buhari Sallau.

Meanwhile, the location of these celebrations remains unclear.

Buhari, who had moved to his hometown, Daura in Katsina State, had recently met with current President Bola Tinubu in London.

While Tinubu has returned to Nigeria since their meeting, it remains unknown whether Buhari has followed suit.

See pictures of Buhari with his family:

In a related development, in his Sallah message, Buhari extended his warm wishes for a joyous celebration and expressed special prayers for those undertaking the sacred Hajj pilgrimage.

He wished them a blessed journey and a safe return home.

Garba Shehu, Buhari’s former presidential media aide, signed the message which acknowledged the considerable challenges involved in leading a diverse nation like Nigeria.

As such, the former president appealed to all Nigerians to rally behind the current Bola Tinubu Administration.

He emphasized that successful leadership necessitates the sacrifice and support of its citizens.

In the full text of his message, Buhari said, “Leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life.”

He urged Nigerians to fully support the Tinubu Administration, highlighting that “leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens.”