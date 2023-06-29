Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 29th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 29th June 2023.

The PUNCH: President Bola Tinubu and state governors, on Wednesday, assured Nigerians that the economic pains and hardships they were facing would soon turn to prosperity. They said the current pains were necessary, noting that the peoples’ sacrifices would pave the way for abundance and a better future for the country.

The Guardian: Across the length and breadth of the country, this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival, observed by Muslim faithful, was practically a low-key affair, as the festival of rams, which is the object of sacrifice during Sallah, was nearly absent in many Muslim homes yesterday. The grandeur associated with the festival could not be felt this year due to the reduced purchasing power of the residents. The increased prices of livestock, coupled with limited disposable income, made it challenging for the residents to fulfill this essential aspect of the festival.

ThisDay: President Bola Tinubu, at the Eid prayer ground, yesterday in Lagos, vowed that on his watch the country would experience peace, stability, and prosperity. Tinubu appealed to the citizens to have faith in God. Speaking to newsmen after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Dodan Barracks prayer ground in Obalende, Lagos, the president, according to a release by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake, prayed for victory of Nigerian troops in battle against insurgency.

Daily Trust: Stakeholders have warned that if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fails to follow the recommendation of his policy advisory council by sequencing the reforms of his administration, more Nigerians will be plunged into poverty.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.