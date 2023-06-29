Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 29th June 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 28th June below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N770 Selling Rate N776

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

