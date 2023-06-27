We Remain Committed To Providing Support – Shettima Makes Pledges To MSMEs

Vice President Kashim Shettima has made a pledge to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

He said the Bola Tinubu led government is committed to ensuring the growth and development of MSMEs in the country.

According to him, it was for this reason that the government is committed to making loan accessible and fast to MSMEs In Nigeria, Naija News learnt.

He appealed to all stakeholders to come together to champion the growth and success of MSMEs to achieve sustainable development in Nigeria.

Shettima, on Tuesday, made this submission in a message to mark the 2023 World Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Day.

He said the government acknowledges the challenges faced by MSMEs in the country especially with the recent removal on fuel subsidy.

The VC noted that “On this World MSME Day, the government of President Tinubu recognises the vital role that MSMEs play in driving economic growth, creating jobs, and promoting innovation.

“We remain committed to providing support, fostering an enabling environment, and improving access to finance for MSMEs, especially in these unprecedented times.

“We urge all stakeholders to come together to champion the growth and success of MSMEs to achieve sustainable development for all.

“Please note that the president is your partner and here to make life easier for your businesses. Happy MSMES Day.”