I Used My Life To Campaign, Yet You Frustrate Masses – Tinubu’s Supporter Laments Bitterly Over Subsidy Removal

A staunch supporter of Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, (APC), Sir Kie Kie has lamented bitterly over the hardship and frustration the fuel subsidy removal has posed for his family and other average Nigerians across the country.

Naija News reports that subsidy removal in Nigeria has affected social and economic life of the average Nigerian, pushing many to endure inexplicable hardship and letting go of the things they can not afford.

Recall that Tinubu during his inaugural speech announced the removal of fuel subsidy on Monday, May 29, thus, bringing a new unfolding set of realities upon Nigerians across the country.

Speaking bitterly about the situation, Kie Kie noted that he and many other supporters of the current president had campaigned with their lives with the hope that he understood the plight of the masses and will ease the pain the last administration brought upon the country.

He, however, expressed disappointment at Tinubu’s silence since the subsidy removal, adding that the Tinubu-led government could have waited until the end of July to yank off the subsidy.

He noted that many of his friends and family can barely afford a meal as everything have become outrageously high.

He vowed to continue to voice his rage about the hardship and hunger until something drastic is done to cushion the effect of the impact of subsidy upon the average Nigerian.

Speaking in the video, Kiekie said: “We believed that youre the same person who was for the masses and not Peter Obi, who was a pretender. Some people are not eating, some people can’t walk freely now just because they campaigned for you. You can send us to prison, but we won’t let you rest until you do something.”

