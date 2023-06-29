Former Acting Gov Dies In Bayelsa

Bayelsa State’s former acting governor, Nestor Binabo, has reportedly died.

The former political officeholder reportedly died on Thursday, June 29, 2023, after battling a protracted illness.

Naija News recalls that Binabo served as acting governor in Bayelsa State between January 27 and February 14, 2012.

The deceased held other political positions, including being a commissioner for youth and conflict resolution, deputy speaker, acting speaker and speaker of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, where he represented Sagbama constituency III.

Reacting to the sad passing of the deceased, the incumbent Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, described Binabo as a grassroots politician who will be greatly missed in the state’s politics.

Diri, in a condolence message issued on Thursday evening through his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, noted that Binabo contributed his quota to the development of the state and left at God’s ordained time, having battled to stay alive.

He urged the late politician’s immediate and political families to accept his demise as the will of God and be consoled by his great impact in the politics and development of the state.

Diri said, “It is sad that the state has lost a former acting governor, foremost legislator and formidable grassroots politician.

“No one can question God why it happened. Everyone has an appointed time.

“I urge his family to be comforted by his exemplary role in politics and his impact in the development of Bayelsa. The state will greatly miss him.

“I pray for strength for the family and the grace to bear this loss.”