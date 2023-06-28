Why Tribunal Can’t Remove Tinubu – Galadima Tells Atiku, Peter Obi

Elder statesman and chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima has submitted that the presidential election tribunal can’t change the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in which President Bola Tinubu was declared winner.

Though according to him, the election was not free and fair, historically since 1979, the outcome of any presidential election has never been changed by the court.

He added that the NNPP has little confidence in the credibility of the judiciary based on recent happenings in the country.

Naija News reports Galadima stated these on Tuesday during an interview appearance on Channels TV Political Paradigm.

According to him, rather that spend about 10 or 15 billion naira on a wild goose chase at the tribunal, the NNPP would rather use such money to prepare for the 2027 polls.

He said, “Which politician has succeeded in court since 1979 in Nigeria in a presidential petition case?

“Why waste our N10bn or 15bn because we heard some people are spending such billions now on social at the tribunal; if we have such money we would use it to prepare for the 2027 general election.

“The NNPP is strong, we did not do well because the registration of the party came late, if not for INEC targeting us and our candidates names and logo was omitted in some states we could have performed better”.

Tinubu Must Sack Yakubu

Lamenting the actions of the current chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Galadima alleged that the INEC boss connived with some others to subvert the will of Nigerians.

He, therefore, called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the INEC chairman.

“The INEC chairman must go, what he did is not up to what Godwin Emefiele did. He colluded with some people to subvert the will of Nigerians. He committed the greatest crime anybody will commit,” he said.

Naija News reports two of the leading candidates in the February 25 poll, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) are challenging the election outcome at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.