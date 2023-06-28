‘True Superman’ – Ben Bruce Says As He Storms Nuhu Ribadu’s Residence

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has described the national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, as superman during a courtesy visit.

The 67-year-old shared photos of his visit to the NSA on Instagram on Wednesday where he noted that Ribadu, the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was a “true Superman.”

“An honour to pay a courtesy call to my friend and brother, Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, a true Superman,” the former federal lawmaker wrote.

Murray-Bruce added that he left Ribadu convinced that Nigeria is in good hands following their inspiring conversation.

“We engaged in enlightening discussions that left me inspired for the task ahead. Nigeria and Nigerians will indeed be better for it,” he said.

Murray-Bruce congratulated Ribadu on June 19 on his appointment as NSA by President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “Nuhu Ribadu stands as a beacon of hope in these challenging times, embodying the resilience and undying spirit of Nigeria. The assurance of his leadership brings peace to our minds, allowing us all to sleep soundly at night, secure in the knowledge that our homeland’s security safety is in capable hands.

“There’s a new dawn on the horizon for Nigeria with Ribadu as the NSA.”