Transfer Updates: Moises Caicedo, Rhys Williams, Harry Winks, And Others

Manchester United have joined the transfer race for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as they are set to make initial contact with the 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder. Chelsea and Arsenal are also battling for the signature of Caicedo this summer.

Melbourne City forward Marco Tilio is on the verge of joining Scottish Premiership club Celtic. The Scottish side have agreed to sign the 21-year-old Australia international. Tilio who scored nine goals in the A-League for champions Melbourne City last season can play as a center-forward and on both wings.

Abdallah Sima will leave Brighton for Scottish club Rangers on a season-long loan. The 22-year-old Senegal international who has not made any appearances for Brighton since he left Slavia Prague in 2022, is set to undergo a medical at Rangers this week.

Graeme Shinnie has left Wigan Athletic for Aberdeen on a permanent deal that will keep him at the club for three seasons. Shinnie who is currently 31-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Pittodrie and helped the club finish third in the Scottish Premiership, securing European football.

Also, Aberdeen has signed Liverpool center-back Rhys Williams on a season-long loan. The 22-year-old English defender has made 14 starts for the Liverpool first team, with a further five appearances off the bench in both the English Premier League and Champions League.

Arsenal’s chances of signing Declan Rice have increased after Manchester City decided to step down from the pursuit. The reigning Premier League champions decided to step down after Arsenal made a record £105 million third bid for the England and West Ham United midfielder.

Harry Winks is on the verge of leaving Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur for relegated Leicester City. The 27-year-old English midfielder will join the relegated club for a transfer fee worth £10 million.