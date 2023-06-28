‘Tinubu Pledges Not To Probe Buhari And His Close Aides’

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly received assurance and cover from his successor, President Bola Tinubu concerning any political anti-corruption probes by the new government.

Naija News gathered that Buhari at a meeting with Tinubu on Monday night in London, United Kingdom had discussed that he and his close aides be left off of any political anti-corruption investigation by the Tinubu-led administration.

Buhari’s request follows a series of attempts by the Tinubu-led government to investigate anti-corruption acts from principal officers of the past administration.

Calls for probe into the activities of Buhari and his ministers have also been intensified in recent times.

Recall that the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa are both in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) over issues bothering corruption and related matters.

However, a source told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that part of what formed the subject of Tinubu and Buhari London discussion on Monday was an agreement that Buhari and his close aides would not be bothered by any probe or anti-corruption war during Tinubu’s tenure.

“Tinubu met Buhari to reportedly discuss that Buhari and his close aides will not be bothered with any ‘corruption war,’” the source said.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, proceeded to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit, after participating in the two-day New Global Financial Pact Summit, held in Paris, France.

He returned to Nigeria on Tuesday.