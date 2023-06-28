Tinubu Accommodated Atiku When He Was Politically Challenged – Magnus Abe

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 Rivers governorship election, Magnus Abe, has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar sought for help from President Bola Tinubu when he was politically challenged.

Abe stated that Tinubu was the most prepared candidate that ran for the 2023 presidential election.

The SDP chieftain said this while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

He alleged that Tinubu accommodated Atiku when he was politically handicapped.

He said, “Of all the candidates that indicated interest to run for the 2023 presidency, nobody was better prepared, nobody has better experience, nobody has greater capacity than Tinubu.

“Atiku Abubakar himself, when he was politically-challenged, he ran to Tinubu. It was Tinubu that accommodated him, gave him the platform, and supported him to run.

“So, this man has the capacity, the knowledge and the reach to bring diverse people together in this country. He has shown that repeatedly, including this last election.

“If it was not for the fact that it was Tinubu that was running, I doubt if the APC would have been able to do as much as they have done with all the challenges that went on that time.”