Ryan Mallett: Ex-NFL Player Dies At 35

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has died at the age of 35 following what seemed to be a drowning incident.

Former NFL player Mallett, who was vacationing in Florida with his fiance when the incident happened, had played for the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, and New England Patriots.

From 2011 to 2013, he served as the Patriots’ backup quarterback after the club chose him in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

When Ryan Mallett retired from football in 2017, he began mentoring high school athletes in his native Arkansas.

Mallett drowned on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, as he was one of the people who were said to be struggling offshore, not far from the coastal town of Destin in Florida.

Lifesaving efforts “failed” when lifeguards took him out because he was found when he had already passed out.

In 21 games over his NFL career, Ryan Mallett made 1,835 yards and nine touchdowns.

A statement from Baltimore Ravens read, “Ryan was a tremendous person and a loyal team-mate. He had an infectious personality, and throughout his time as a Raven, Ryan’s charisma and joy for being around the team were consistently on display.”

While Ravens head coach John Harbaugh added: “Ryan was a part of us. I will always remember the love he had for his teammates and for making the most of and enjoying every football day while here.”