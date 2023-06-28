Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 28th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 28th June 2023.

The PUNCH: The World Bank has stated that Nigeria has one of the highest inflation rates, which pushed an estimated four million people into poverty between January and May 2023. This was disclosed during the launch of the June 2023 edition of the Nigeria Development Update on Tuesday in Abuja. The Washington-based lender also said about 7.1 million poor Nigerians would become poor if the Federal Government failed to compensate or provide palliatives for them, following the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Guardian: The World Bank says removal of subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS) could push as many as 7.1 million Nigerians into poverty unless adequate palliatives are extended to poor and most vulnerable individuals. Even with the implementation of cash transfers to 10 million most vulnerable Nigerians, the bank says, the country would still suffer a net increase of 5.4 million extremely poor people as a result of the decision.

The Nation: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday reiterated his determination to resolve the myriad of socio-economic and political challenges confronting the country. He assured Nigerians that a solution was underway. According to him, the administration is working day and night to bring relief to Nigerians, who are going through challenging times, following the removal of petrol subsidy and the unification of naira to dollar exchange rates.

Daily Trust: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the present challenges especially with the struggling economy and simmering insecurity are not insurmountable. Tinubu, who stated this in his Sallah message, underscored the need for all Nigerians to face the future with vigour, renewed hope, and confidence that tomorrow shall be better and brighter.

