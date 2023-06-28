‘Let Us Take A Moment To Reflect’ – Ribadu Sends Eid al-Kabir Message To Nigerians

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu has called on Nigerians to take time to reflect on the essence of Eid al-Kabir.

The NSA in his message on Wednesday morning told Nigerians not to just focus on the celebrations, but to also take a moment to reflect as prayers are offered and warm greetings are exchanged.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote: “As we offer our prayers and exchange warm greetings with our loved ones, let us also take a moment to reflect on the essence of Eid al-Kabir.”

I Won’t Disappoint You

Meanwhile, Nuhu Ribadu has promised not to disappoint Nigerians in his new role as the National Security Adviser (NSA).

He said this on Monday, 26th June when he formally resumed as the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Naija News reports that Ribadu formally took over from Maj Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd.).

Speaking on his first day as NSA, he promised to live up to the expectations of Nigerians.

Ribadu thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for renewing the hope of a more secure nation.

He said: “As I assume office today, I reminisce on the burden we carry in the pursuit of public service. To underscore the weight of the moment I decided to wear priceless gifts from those who’ve shaped my life: a babbar riga and shoes from the late Dr. Mahmud Tukur and a cap gifted me by late IGP Ibrahim Coomassie; two extraordinary patriots and mentors.

“Over time, we realize that we are shaped by our upbringing and experiences and by those icons we idolize.

“However, what sets us apart is not only the lessons we learnt but our ability to practise what we’ve learned.