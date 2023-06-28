JUST IN: Suspended EFCC Chairman Whisked Away From DSS Headquarters

The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has been whisked away from the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Abuja to an undisclosed private facility, Naija News learnt.

It was gathered that the embattled suspended anti-graft agency boss was moved to another facility to have total control over him after he reportedly refused to corporate with the secret police as they seek statements from him in their custody.

Bawa was quoted to have told investigators earlier that the DSS had no right to detain him without charges, hence his refusal to write any statements in custody.

However, on Tuesday, a source who reportedly spoke with SaharaReporters on the matter, disclosed that Bawa had been moved from the DSS headquarters to one of its private facilities.

“They’ve taken Bawa from DSS headquarters to one of their private facilities to have total control over him after he refused to write statements requested from him,” the top security source who spoke on anonymity reportedly said.

Naija News reports that Bawa has been in detention along with the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The duo were suspended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a few days after his inauguration into office as Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

Bawa and Emefiele are accused of corrupt practices and abuse of office.