I’m Grateful For Overwhelming Reception I Got In Lagos – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his profound gratitude to Nigerians for the overwhelming reception accorded him in Lagos on Tuesday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake, made this known in a statement on Tuesday night.

Alake said the President received a tumultuous welcome from a massive crowd of Nigerians upon his return to Lagos, following his seven-day trip abroad.

Recall that Tinubu had traveled to Paris, France to attend the summit on ”A New Global Financing Pact” and had also made a brief private visit to London, United Kingdom.

Alake said as President Tinubu’s convoy made its way from Ikeja to his private residence in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagosians lined the road from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), enthusiastically waving and expressing their joy.

This marks the President’s first visit to Lagos since his inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th President on May 29, 2023.

Upon his arrival at the presidential wing of MMIA, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Acting Inspector-General of Police Olukayode Egbetokun, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Senators and Representatives from Lagos State, as well as party officials warmly received President Tinubu.

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with personnel from the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force also mounted a guard of honour for him, while the standing troupe of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture entertained guests.