Tinubu Arrives His Lagos Residence For Sallah Celebrations [Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos State for the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir Celebrations.

Naija News earlier reported that the Nigerian leader returned to Nigeria after his official trip to Paris and a private visit to London.

The president who returned to the country via Mohammed Murtala International Airport, Lagos, landed at about quarter to five, Tuesday evening.

He was received with pomp and pride by loyalists at the presidential wing of the airport.

President Tinubu departed Nigeria on Tuesday, June 20, for France where he participated in the 2-day Paris Summit for a new Global Financial Pact Summit.

After the summit, the president proceeded to London on a private visit.

The trip to France was the first made by the president since his inauguration.

Upon his arrival, President Tinubu was received by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and others.

Tinubu Sends First Sallah Message To Muslims As President

Meanwhile, the President has celebrated with Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world to mark the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement he personally signed and obtained by Naija News on Tuesday, the President thanked Allah for the grace to witness another Eid.

Tinubu, in the statement titled ‘We Must Multiply Our Good Deeds’, urged Nigerians to remember those who may not be as fortunate to celebrate.

The President acknowledged that the country is going through some challenges, especially with our struggling economy and simmering security challenges.

According to Tinubu, his government has started with the decisions taken so far, to reform the economy and remove all impediments to the nation’s growth.