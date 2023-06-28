Dangote, Peter Obi Others Storm US Independence Celebration (Photo)

Nigerian Business magnate, Aliko Dangote, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi; and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday evening graced the 247th American independence anniversary celebration in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The event was hosted by US consul-general Will Stevens and the chargé d’Affaires of the US Mission in Nigeria David Greene.

Also present at the event was renowned writer, Chimamanda Adichie; Toyin Saraki, Jimi Agbaje, Timi Alaibe, Oba Saheed Elegushi, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, head of civil service in Lagos, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; media mogul, Dele Momodu; and the retired ex-Lagos State commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu.

The governors present were Ademola Adeleke, Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri; and Delta State Governor Sherrif Oborevwori.

A number of entertainers also graced the occasion. Among them were D’Banj, Peter and Paul Okoye (PSquare), Broda Shaggi, Falz, B-Red, Sina Rambo, and Ayo Animashaun.

Sports administrator and former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick was also at the event.