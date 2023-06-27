Wike Openly Worked Against PDP Because Of What Peter Obi Did – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has stated that if the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi had not abandoned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike would not have boldly worked against the party.

Omokri stated that he personally called Obi and explained to him that he and a former senator were working behind the scene to present the same Atiku/Obi ticket of 2019.

He lamented that despite informing the former governor of his plans, he went ahead to abandon the PDP and join the LP.

The political analyst noted that if a united opposition could not defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019, then how possible would it be to defeat them in 2023 when the opposition was divided.

Speaking via Instagram, he wrote, “If a united opposition could not defeat the APC’s rigging machinery in 2019, how could a divided opposition do so in 2023? This is what I privately told Obi and publicly explained to Obidients. It is just common sense.

“Obidients work themselves up to an emotional state and insult everybody without even trying to comprehend where people are coming from. Elections ate like war. You don’t do what you want to do. You do what you have to do to win.

“I privately explained to Peter Obi that a particular former Senator and I were working behind the scenes to ensure we presented the same Atiku/Obi ticket of 2019. If the Peoples Democratic Party had presented that ticket, Wike would not have had the moral authority to maintain his stance with the G-5, so he would not have openly worked against us, and no amount of rigging would have stopped our victory. We did not collect money from Obi. In fact, we spent our own money. He is alive.

“Sadly, while we were still working on our plans, boom, from nowhere, we saw on TV that Obi had left the PDP. Three days later, we also saw on TV that he had joined the Labour Party. The day Tinubu won the election was not on February 25, 2023. Tinubu became President on May 30, 2022, the day Obi won the Labour Party Presidential primaries.

“If the courts don’t overturn this opaque election and we Christians complain about marginalisation in the coming years, let us remember that we caused it. We are squarely to blame for allowing our emotions dictate our actions, while Muslims suspended their emotions and went for broke with brinksmanship.”