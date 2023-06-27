Putin Is Too Smart To Be Taken Unawares – Daniel Bwala

The spokesman for the dissolved Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has said Russian President Vladimir Putin is too smart to be taken unawares by his underlings.

Bwala stated this in a Twitter post while reacting to the threats by a private mercenary group, Wagner Group, to declare war on the Russian military and President Putin.

Recall that the leader of the mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had last week Friday vowed to topple the nation’s military leaders after accusing the Russian Army of killing his men.

Reacting to the threats, Putin described the actions of the private mercenary group as “high treason”, adding that he would do everything to protect Russia and its military.

Speaking on the development, Bwala said the power play between Putin and the leader of the Wagner Group is like a stage play for something bigger, stressing that Putin is too smart to be taken unawares by Prigozhin.

He asserted that the power play was perfectly played without a single blood of any Russian shed, and asked North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to thoroughly investigate the drama.

He wrote: “There is something in me that sort of see this Putin v Prigozhin, the chief of Vagner Group drama as a stage play for something afoot. It was perfectly played without a single blood of any Russian shed. Putin is too smart to be taken unawares by his creatures. NATO should dig deep.”