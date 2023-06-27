Photo News: Ribadu Takes Over From Monguno As NSA

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, has taken over as the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Naija News reports that Ribadu, who is a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, took over from the immediate past NSA, Maj Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd.), at a brief ceremony held at the NSA Office on Monday.

In his inaugural speech, Ribadu promised to secure the country from all forms of insecurity such as terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping, among criminal activities.

The former EFCC boss also vowed to stabilize the country and restore peace, order, and the rule of law to the nation.

He said: “As I assume office today, I reminisce on the burden we carry in the pursuit of public service. To underscore the weight of the moment I decided to wear priceless gifts from those who’ve shaped my life.

“We will stabilize this country, we will secure our country and we will make Nigeria peaceful because we believe the time has come for this country to enjoy peace, restore order and rule of law just like any other country in the world,” Ribadu said as he assumed office.

“Securing the nation is a continuous process. We will look at what has been done and build on it. We will count on your support in the course of discharging our responsibilities.

“Mr. President has a huge commitment to securing every inch of our country. We will work with all stakeholders to deliver on this vision. This enormous task of securing our country is that of all Nigerians, and all friends of Nigeria.”