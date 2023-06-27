Nuhu Ribadu Arrives Airport To Welcome Tinubu (Video)

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu has arrived at the presidential wing of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos ahead of the expected arrival of President Bola Tinubu back to Nigeria.

The President is expected back in Nigeria today, Tuesday after his private visit to London, United Kingdom.

Ahead of the President’s return, preparations are going on to welcome him back to Nigeria.

Earlier, Naija News also reported that a number of supporters in their hundreds on Tuesday stormed the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos ahead of the expected arrival of President Bola Tinubu back to Nigeria.

The supporters and loyalists were captured singing and dancing as they await the President’s return.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu last week participated in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris, France.

President Tinubu was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday after the summit but instead announced he would be embarking on a private visit to London before returning to Nigeria.

He is expected to be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival which begins tomorrow, Wednesday which might have prompted the idea of his loyalists storming the airport in anticipation of his return.