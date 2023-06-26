Why INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu Should Be Sacked – Chidoka

An ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has called for the sack of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Chidoka said INEC is a disappointment as an agency, adding that he is totally disappointed in the INEC Chairman and other executives of the electoral body.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), therefore, called on President Bola Tinubu to remove Yakubu for failing to deliver on the electoral process during the 2023 general elections.

Chidoka asserted that the INEC boss should also be removed just as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, was suspended.

He said: “It would have been totally unimportant if Mahmood Yakubu faced what I considered the critical issues about Nigerians making their choices. For the kind of uproar that the election caused, the way he went after the CBN governor is the way I think he should have set up a panel to look into INEC.”

On the appointment of the new Service Chiefs, Chidoka acknowledged that Tinubu has been fair in the distribution of appointments across the six geopolitical zone in the last four weeks.

He described the euphoria and reactions trailing the appointments as being spread across the six geopolitical zones based on the “trauma suffered during Buhari’s tenure”.

“I think they’ve been fair in trying to (spread) appointments across the country. I think it’s being largely fair but it’s unimportant,” he said.