Tottenham Hotspur’s Manager Wants To Offload 10 Players

The new manager of Tottenham Hotspur, Ange Postecoglou has reportedly identified ten players that should leave the club this summer.

Hugo Lloris, the club’s captain and former France international goalie, is reportedly one of the players in Postecoglou’s clear-out list according to The Athletic.

The French goalie who has just a season left on his contract and has spent eleven years in North London had a meeting with Postecoglou over his future at Spurs recently.

Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Joe Rodon, and Sergio Reguilon, the latter two of whom spent the previous season on loan at Rennes and Atletico Madrid, respectively, are anticipated to depart, either permanently or on loan.

While youngster Alfie Devine is about to leave on loan to continue to develop his career. On the other hand, academy product Harry Winks doesn’t seem to have a future at Spurs following a poor loan spell at Sampdoria that resulted in the Italian team’s relegation from Serie A in 2022-2023.

It is unlikely that Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele, who both played on loan for a chunk of last season, will rejoin Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

It’s unclear how Ivan Perisic will fare with Spurs this summer. Due to Perisic’s uneven play during his first season in England and the fact that he turned 34 in February, Postecoglou is undecided as to whether to use him going forward.

Also, there is a great deal of uncertainty about Eric Dier’s place on the squad heading into the 2023-2024 season because he only has one year left on his contract.

He is more likely to depart the squad he joined in 2014 in the summer of 2024 if he chooses not to sign a new contract.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane and his strike partner, Son Heung-min, are among the top players Tottenham are striving to keep.

Recall that Kane was Tottenham Hotspur’s top scorer last season as he scored 30 league goals which only helped Spurs to finish eighth in the league.