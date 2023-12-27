Cristian Romero Won’t Play For Tottenham Hotspur For Five Weeks

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that his team’s centre defender, Cristian Romero, has suffered a hamstring injury.

Due to the injury, the Argentine defender, Cristian Romero, will be sidelined for five weeks which means that he is likely to return to the pitch in mid-February.

The 25-year-old reigning FIFA World Cup winner sustained the injury during Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 win over Everton on Saturday.

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League game against Brighton at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 28, coach Postecoglou said he and his team are disappointed to lose Cristian Romero at this point of the season.

“He had a scan the other day and has got a hamstring strain. We are looking at probably four or five weeks for him”, the Australian tactician said.

Before Romero sustained this injury, he was suspended for three games after receiving a red card in Tottenham’s 4-1 loss to Chelsea in November.

Barely two weeks after serving his three-match suspension, hamstring Injury has forced out the Argentine defender once again.

“We obviously missed him with the suspension and now we’ve just got him back and he steadied things up,” Postecoglou said.

“Now he will be missing again for quite a chunk of time.”

Aside from Cristian Romero, Tottenham Hotspur will go into the Premier League game against Brighton without injured Ryan Sessegnon and Micky van de Ven.

Nigerian-born Italian youngster, Destiny Udogie, will also be sidelined as he is currently serving a suspension.

Spurs are currently sitting in the 4th spot on the league table with 36 points in 18 games, five points below first-placed Liverpool.