Tinubu Sends Message To Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu On Their Birthdays

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his Chief of Staff (CoS), Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the occasion of their birthdays.

Naija News reports that the duo of Sanwo-Olu and Gbajabiamila celebrated their birthday on Sunday. While the Lagos governor clocked 58 years, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives celebrated 61 years of age.

On his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, President Tinubu described both individuals as outstanding public servants and true patriots, highlighting their shared birth dates.

He wrote: “On this special day, I extend my warmest wishes and heartfelt congratulations to my Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila ( @femigbaja ), and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu (@jidesanwoolu ).

“Two patriots and exceptional public administrators who, in an interesting coincidence, arrived the world on the same date.

“Over the years in different capacities, they have both distinguished themselves with an unparalleled work ethic, ability to navigate complex challenges, and sound judgment, especially in moments of uncertainty.

“Each had contributed to the progress of the nation particularly by setting powerful examples of creative and responsible executive leadership and the instigation of growth and development through sensible legislation and enabling policies.

“I thank them for their effort and partnership while praying that the year ahead will be filled with good health, greater success and happiness.”