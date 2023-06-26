Tinubu Discloses The Kind Of Jobs He Did To Survive While In America

President Bola Tinubu has revealed how he engaged in odd jobs to survive during his time in America.

Speaking during his recent visit to Paris in France, the nation’s leader told the Nigerian community that he had had his fair share of struggles during his time in America.

The president was speaking to encourage the Nigerians in diaspora on the sidelines of the recently concluded economic summit in Paris.

According to Tinubu, he was a night guard and a doorman while he was in America.

He, however, stated that despite his past travails, he has achieved his aim.

According to him, “It is clear to me, I know the road and I’ve been through what many of you have been through outside the country

“I’ve been in America, in the UK, I have been a night guard, security, a doorman in America. But I have achieved my aim.”

Tinubu sojourned in the U.S. in the ’70s through the ’80s, studying and later earning a job with the multinational oil company Mobil as an accountant.

His massive wealth down the line has been a subject of controversy with allegations around the illicit acquisition of wealth through cocaine dealing and pilfering public resources since his time as Lagos governor.