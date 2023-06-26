They Thought I Would Go Mad After My Wife Dumped Me – Femi Kuti Speaks On Death Prophesy In His Family

Grammy-nominated afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti has revealed how some people prophesied that 12 of his family members would die within a short period of time after the death of his father, Fela Kuti, sister, Shola Kuti, and cousin.

Kuti stated that it was a trying period for his family, and he was encouraged to be strong being the first son of the family.

The Afrobeats star disclosed this during a chat with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

He said many thought he would run mad after his wife, Funke, dumped him in the middle of the crisis.

Kuti said: “Fela had just gone [died]. My sister [Shola] had gone. My cousin had gone. Some people were predicting that 12 of us would die. And I [was] saying, is this prediction going to come true?

We had our internal family problems. They would say, ‘You know, you are the first son; you must do it.’ And I would say, ‘Who born me inside this wahala like this?’ Then my wife go [got separated from me]. And they said, ‘Femi is going mad.’ It was terrible.”