MMA: David Onama Reveals Why He Copied Adesanya’s Celebration

Ugandan Mixed Martial Artist, David Onama decided to celebrate like Nigerian-born Australian MMA star, Israel Adesanya after beating Brazilian fighter Gabriel Santos.

Israel Adesanya invented a new style of celebration after knocking out Brazilian fighter Alex Pereira on April 9, 2023. The 29-year-old reigning middleweight champion did a bow-and-arrow celebration in the direction of his Brazilian opponent who was lying down in the ring after the knockout kick.

On Saturday, June 24, David Onama faced Gabriel Santos in UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria, in the Featherweight category. Interestingly, the fighter from Uganda knocked out the Brazilian and he decided to do the bow-and-arrow celebration like Adesanya.

The celebration thrilled the spectators at the Jacksonville Arena in Florida as much as the victory itself.

After the fight, reporters asked David Onama in the post-fight press conference why he decided to copy Israel Adesanya’s celebration, and the Ugandan fighter said he decided to do it because Adesanya fought and beat a Brazilian just like he did.

“That’s my guy, Izzy,” Onama said. “Izzy fought a Brazilian and I was like, ‘I’m going to do what Izzy did. I’m going to knock this kid out then I’m going to celebrate like Izzy.’ And it showed, so.”

After the fight between David Onama and Gabriel Santos last weekend, the Ugandan fighter recorded 11 wins, and 2 losses in professional mixed martial arts. On the other hand, the Brazilian fighter currently has 10 wins and two losses in professional MMA.