Speaker Abbas Appoints CPS, Names 32 Other Aides

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has appointed Leke Bayeiwu, a journalist with Punch Newspaper, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Bayeiwu, who was previously covering the National Assembly for the platform, is one of 33 new appointments announced by the Speaker on Monday.

In addition, Ahmed Baba Musa, a reporter with Daily Independent, has been appointed as the Speaker’s Special Assistant on Print Media.

Musa previously reported on the House of Representatives for his paper.

The appointments, which are effective immediately, were announced by the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi in a press statement on Monday.

The full list of the appointees is as follows:

1. Engr. Jamil Ahmed Muhammed – Dep. Chief Of Staff – Administration

2. Dr. Dunkwu Chamberlain – Dep. Chief Of Staff – Legislative

3. Hon. Ahmed Dayyabu Safana – Special Adviser, Special Duties

4. Dr Hamisu Ibrahim Kubau – Special Adviser, Political Matters

5. Barr. Samuel Ajayi – Special Assistant, Legal Matters

6. Barr. Osazee Melody Ogundijie – Special Assistant, Legislative Matters

7. Barr. Aminu Ramalan – Special Assistant, Finance

8. Amb. Ibrahim Hamidu Gusau – Special Assistant, International And Interparliamentary Affairs

9. Lamir Umar Ibrahim – Special Assistant, Youth Matters

10. Yetunde Adeniji – Special – Assistant, Women Affairs

11. Hon. Raphael Nnana Igbokwe – Special Assistant, Intergovernmental Affairs

12. Zakari Aliyu

Principal Private Secretary

13. Leke Bayeiwu – Chief Press Secretary

14. Nura Adamu – Special Assistant, Broadcast Media

15. Ahmed Baba Musa – Special Assistant, Print Media

16. Olabamiji Enitan Jowosimi – Special Assistant, New Media

17. Aliyu Garba Waziri – Special Assistant, Executive Relations And Job Creation

18. Mohammed Salame – Special Assistant, Information And Communication Technology – ICT

19. Hon. Friday Itulah – Special Assistant, Political Matters(South-South)

20. Hon. Godfrey Gaiya – Special Assistant, Political Matters(North West)

21. Hanmation Mark Tersoo – Special Assistant, Political Matters (North Central)

22. Hon. Zakari Galadima – Special Assistant, Political Matters (North East)

23. Abdulsalam Babakayode – Special Assistant, Political Matters (South West)

24. Hon. Okwudili Christopher Ezenwankwo – Special Assistant, Political Matters (South East)

25. Hon. Abdulahi Sa’ad Abdulkadir – Special Assistant, Sustainable Development Goals (Sdgs)

26. Lawal Shehu Aliyu – Senior Legislative Aide – New Media 1

27. Mary Ann Uju Onyejimbe – Senior Legislative Aide

28. Nura Mustapha – Senior Legislative Aide

29. Yahaya Aminu Pate – Senior Legislative Aide – (Personal Assistant)

30. Auwal Usman Kombani – Senior Legislative Aide – New Media Ii

31. Victor Ngun – Senior Legislative Aide, Visual Communication

32. Andrew Fabian – Senior Legislative Aide – Photography

33. David Adebayo Dolapo – Senior Legislative Aide – Official Videographer

The Speaker advised the new political appointees to discharge their duties in compliance with the new Schedule of Duties in the Office of the Speaker and utmost commitment to the implementation of the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Representatives.