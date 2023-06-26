IGP Egbetokun Meets Police Mobile Force Commanders, DIGs

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun on Monday held a meeting with the 79 Police Mobile Force squadrons at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja.

The meeting also had in attendance all six Deputy Inspectors-General of Police representing the six geopolitical zones of the country in the Police Management Team, as well as some Assistant Inspectors-General of Police.

The meeting was slated to commence by 1:00pm but the IG arrived at the meeting at exactly 03:10 pm.

At the time of filing this report, the meeting was still in progress.

According to a statement on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP’s meeting with the commanders will focus on how to upskill them on new operational strategies for improved training, deployments and enhanced tactical engagements.

Ribadu Resumes As NSA

Pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, has formally resumed as the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Naija News reports that Ribadu formally took over from Maj Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd.).

Speaking on his first day as NSA, he promised to live up to the expectations of Nigerians.

Ribadu thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for renewing the hope of a more secure nation.