I Was Shocked – Oseni Reacts To Tinubu’s Statement Claiming Subsidy Removal Was Declared Out Of Courage

Popular Nigerian TV host, Rufai Oseni has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s statement claiming he announced the removal of fuel subsidy out of courage.

Recall that Tinubu had stated that his inauguration address on May 29 2023, did not include removal of petroleum subsidy.

He said this while speaking with Nigerians resident in Paris, France on Friday, after attending the Summit on New Global Financing Pact.

Tinubu said that despite the absence of the subsidy removal from his speech, he decided to summon the courage and announce it.

He had said, “When I was declared a winner, I fell almost sick with joy. A few friends visited. So I asked the question, you asked me to bring this trophy, this victory what do you do with it? I won. We must change Nigeria with it.

“And then Wale Edun and co, we started debating, putting my speech together without the question on subsidy. I got to the podium, I was possessed with courage and I declared that the subsidy is gone.”

Reacting to Tinubu’s statement via Twitter, Oseni said that he was shocked Tinubu announced the subsidy removal on a whim.

He argued that courage without planning is dangerous.

Oseni said, “It is shocking to note that subsidy was removed with no plan.

“The “subsidy is gone thing”was announced in a said courageous move—Courage without planning is dangerous, Do we know how much hardship we have plunged the people?”