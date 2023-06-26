Are They Expecting Us To Reward APC For Their Failure? – Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts To Alleged RMAFC Proposal

Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo has reacted to the alleged salary increment proposal by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Recall that there have been reports that the commission submitted a proposal before President Bola Tinubu calling for a 114 percent increase in the salaries of elected politicians, including the president, vice president, governors, lawmakers as well as judicial and public office holders.

However, a statement from the office of the presidency denied the existence of such a proposal.

The Special Adviser to the President, Dele Alake described the news of the salary increase as not only false but an attempt to smear the new administration which has been gaining momentum and goodwill.

Reacting to the development via Twitter, Okonkwo lamented over the economic dilapidation the country was suffering under the governance of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Labour Party stalwart wondered if the APC should be rewarded with a salary increment over their failure to bring their campaign promises to fruition.

He argued that if the government was indeed against the salary increment, then they ought to do something about the leaders of the commission.

He wrote, “APC promised $1 to N1 in 2015 and met N87 as pump price of fuel. Today $1 is N756 and pump price is N537. This is 756% and 600% failure from what was promised and met, yet their RMAFC is recommending 114% rewards and compensation for this failure.

“If this government is not in support of this recommendation, what are the leaders of this commission still doing in that commission. Feeble denials are not enough. Nigeria is the only country that rewards failure and incompetence and that’s why we are where we are today. May God deliver us.”