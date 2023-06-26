Apostle Chinyere Speaks On Abandoning Late Deborah Samuel’s Parents

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has denied ordering the late Deborah Samuel’s family out of the estate he recently gifted them.

This comes after Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) alleged in a viral report that Deborah’s family were asked to pay their rent or to quit the house.

According to FIJ, Apostle Chibuzor is said to have ordered the family out of their current apartment to a mini church estate.

Deborah’s father, Emmanuel also revealed he was given a fairly used vehicle which he was using for taxi services before it developed faults and packed up.

Addressing the issue in a press conference on Monday, 26th June, the Port-Harcourt based clergyman stressed that the report was false and untrue.

The pastor further said he provided them with a 14-flat mini-estate, made them the landlords who could collect rent from the tenants and also opened a shop with goods for them to start a business.

He maintained that he made no contact with them concerning rent since he settled them with the mini-estate.

He said: “They are collecting rent from tenants in the mini estate, I don’t know what other abandonment. I have settled them, do i need to know how their tenant is paying rent and how business is going. I have settled them.”