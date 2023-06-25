Why PDP Refused To React To Wike’s Poisoning Allegation – Osadolor

A National Executive Committee member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Osadolor, has shed light on why party leaders have not commented on former governor, Nyesom Wike‘s recent allegations that he was poisoned at the party’s headquarters in 2018.

At a recent family thanksgiving in Port Harcourt, attended by significant leaders including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was there on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and Dr Kayode Fayemi, Wike stunned attendees by alleging that he nearly lost his life due to poisoning, but was saved by divine intervention.

He had stated, “I never knew that I had been poisoned in our campaign secretariat. My intestines were all black. The doctors did all they could do.

“But, through divine providence, what would have been a disastrous situation was miraculously turned around by God, who immediately began to restore my failed organs.”

The national leadership of the PDP has failed to react to the allegation following Wike’s utterance.

Osadolor in an interview with Punch said party leaders chose to ignore the former governor because they knew that “he is an attention-seeker.”

He said, “The leadership of the party decided not to react to Wike’s claims because there is nothing to react to. If you dignify a man who is an attention-seeker at all times, you will be giving life to baseless claims. Our leaders are aware that the man is not telling the truth and they decided to ignore him.

“The Wike we know would not have waited for a whole day without calling a press conference to speak up. Why did he wait for almost five years before coming up with the frivolous claim?

“The truth is that the former governor is an attention-seeker. He gathered politicians, mostly of the All Progressives Congress, to make claims that are neither here nor there. If you ask me, I will say I don’t know why he hasn’t moved to the APC.”

Osadolor urged the Damagun-led NWC to focus on piloting the affairs of the party rather than entertaining distractions from people who worked against the PDP during the 2023 general elections.

He added, “The leadership of our party must remain steadfast in the task of making the PDP stronger. If we cannot sanction those who worked against us from within during the elections, we must equally not allow their utterances to distract us.”