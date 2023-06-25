Nuhu Ribadu Reacts To His Appointment As NSA

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has spoken out after his appointment as the National Security Adviser (NSA) by President Bola Tinubu.

Ribadu in a post via his Twitter account on Sunday appreciated all his friends and well-wishers that have congratulated him on the appointment.

He also promised to strive as much as possible not to disappoint the confidence reposed in him.

He wrote: “Many of you–friends and well-wishers–have sent out kind words on my appointment as the National Security Adviser (NSA) by His Excellency President

@officialABAT. I sincerely appreciate your felicitations and prayers. I shall strive to discharge this confidence reposed in me.”

Tinubu Changes Nuhu Ribadu’s Position

Naija News recalls President Bola Tinubu last week Monday, upgraded the position of his Special Adviser on Security, Nuhu Ribadu.

Recall that the President had initially named Ribadu as Special Adviser on Security.

However, Tinubu in a statement released through Willie Bassey, Director, Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation upgraded Ribadu to National Security Adviser (NSA).

Tinubu on Monday night replaced Babagana Monguno, the National Security Adviser with Ribadu.