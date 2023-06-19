Tinubu Changes Nuhu Ribadu’s Position

President Bola Tinubu on Monday upgraded the position of his Special Adviser on Security, Nuhu Ribadu.

Recall that the President last week had appointed Ribadu as Special Adviser on Security.

Naija News gathered that Tinubu in a statement released through Willie Bassey, Director, Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation upgraded Ribadu to National Security Adviser (NSA).

Tinubu on Monday night replaced Babagana Monguno, the National Security Adviser with Ribadu.

In a related development, Tinubu also fired all service Chiefs.

The sacked service chiefs are General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo; Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao; and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali.

Babagana Monguno, the National Security Adviser, was also replaced.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed the officers that were replaced by his successors.

Meanwhile, Tinubu on Monday night also approved the appointment of new security chiefs for the nation.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.