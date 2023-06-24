Reactions As Okonjo-Iweala Finally Posts Picture With Tinubu

The Director General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has finally posted a picture with President Bola Tinubu in France after backlash from social media.

Naija News earlier reported that Okonjo-Iweala, via her Twitter page on Friday shared photos of herself and African Presidents at the Paris Global Financial Summit and skipped pictures with Tinubu.

Following the development, supporters of the President and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) berated the former Minister of Finance for allegedly snubbing the Nigerian President at the event.

However, the WTO boss has finally posted a picture with President Tinubu and other leaders at the summit following the series of reactions.

More images from the Paris Summit #NewGlobalFinancingPact. With HE President Ali Bongo @PresidentABO, HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT, HE President @WilliamsRuto and African Business moguls @Mo_IbrahimFdn @TonyOElumelu pic.twitter.com/TIRWCzgB7E — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) June 24, 2023

Below are some of the reactions to the new post.

@stainless231 wrote: “This is how politicians play with your intelligence (that’s if you have). They give you what would actually trigger hatred so as to get a divided number.”

@IamAbiodunAA wrote: “This woman na LEGEND. See as she dey play all of una. Well, stop insulting people because of politicians. Politicians don’t 8 each other.”

@Abdulazeezmuda1 wrote: “Lol, they dragged the woman till she posted Tinubu also😂😂😂 Bandit in Both LP/APC be like na only PDP no get online bandits”

@ayemojubar wrote: “The children of corn can rest now. As an experienced broker, she “saved the best for last” to see how the Agbado Ronu will react, and they never fail to disappoint.”

@rilwan_ola01 wrote: “Now that she posted the picture with him, can we now rest and go back to the critical issue that can further damage our country’s image and reputation?”

@FS_Yusuf_ wrote: “Now the poor agbado children can breeve”

@OmegaXDreams wrote: “APC supporters can breathe now!!! Ngozi Okonjo Iweala will be respected than your President anytime, any day!

“She strived hard for all qualifications & certificates!!! None is FAKE like BAT. She has the biggest personality out of Nigeria 🇳🇬

“She is highly respected & accepted Globally!!! 💯Pls Take that to the bank & CAST OUT!!”

@MrChimaobikanu wrote: “Eyah, they made it to the consolidation list 😁.

“BAT was like; “Madame Director, wetin you dey do no good o”, Madame Ngoo just bone face like; “what is this one saying sef? Abegi leave my hand make I go meet important people Jare.”

@Irunnia_ wrote: “All the Agbado people that didn’t sleep throughout last night because they’re drafting tweets can now go to sleep.” 😂😂