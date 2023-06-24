Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 24th June 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 23rd June below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N770 and sell at N772 on Friday, 23rd June, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N770 Selling Rate N772

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative on Tuesday asked the Federal Government not to go back on its decision to halt subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, despite the opposition against the move it.

The Executive Secretary, NEITI, Ogbonnaya Orji, in a statement while speaking to journalists in Abuja on the sidelines of the Stakeholders Validation Workshop on the 2022 Annual Progress Report for Nigeria’s Extractive Industries, disclosed that it had commenced a study to determine the actual consumption of petrol in Nigeria, stressing that the high PMS consumption figures being released by some agencies of government were not correct.

“For a very long time, my disposition has been for the removal of subsidy. And this government, right from day one has taken that bold step. There shouldn’t be any going back.

“We should move forward from there and then put in place a robust arrangement that will show a clear departure from the way and manner we have operated under subsidy. Nigerians want to see what will change when the subsidy is no more.

“And we have highlighted this because we know that subsidies put a lot of impediments on transparency and accountability in the management of revenues from the oil and gas industry over the years,” he stated.