Carlos Alcaraz To Face Minaur In Queen’s Final

Carlos Alcaraz will face Alex de Minaur in the Queen’s final for the chance to win a first-ever grass championship and retake the top spot before Wimbledon.

The Spaniard, Alcaraz, who is a top-seeded player at the Queen’s Cup, defeated Sebastian Korda of America 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final.

The second seed, Holger Rune of Denmark, lost against De Minaur of Australia earlier on Saturday, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).

Due to his performance at the London tournament, Alcaraz has surpassed Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings, earning him the top seed for Wimbledon, which starts on July 3.

The Spaniard had only played in three events on grass before this final, thus winning the Queen’s trophy would be a major accomplishment.

Since dropping the first set in the first round, Carlos Alcaraz has performed admirably in each game. He made only one unforced error in the game this Saturday.

In the semi-final clash, he broke Korda’s service twice which gave him a big advantage.

Carlos Alcaraz broke Korda’s service to take the lead early in the second set, and he subsequently won over the London crowd by hitting three incredible returns to break Korda’s service once again. That was enough to give him the needed victory.

After his win over Korda, Carlos Alcaraz said, “At the beginning of the week I didn’t know that a good result would put my number one but in the press conference yesterday they told me and I thought ‘Oh my god – it’s in my mind, I’m going to go for it’.”

He added, “I’m getting better, feeling better every match, and right now I feel like I’ve played for 10 years on grass.”

“I didn’t expect to adapt my movement and my game so fast on grass and I’m really happy with that.”