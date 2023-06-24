‘99% Of African Celebrities Use Fake Bags’ – Dencia

Cameroonian singer, Reprudencia Sonkey, known professionally as Dencia, has countered a claim that only two Bikin bags can be bought in a year.

Naija News reports that a lady in a viral video slammed Nigerian celebrities for always lying about acquiring multiple Bikin bags.

The lady noted that acquiring Bikin bags is not easy as it is been portrayed by Nigerian celebrities online.

Reacting to this, Dencia in a post on social media countered the claims and alleged that 99% of African celebrities use fake bags.

According to her, many celebrities do not buy their bags at Bikin stores, however, people can acquire numerous luxury bags in a year if they have the money.

He said, “This whole story is a lie & 99.9% of African celebrities have fake bags. They don’t buy from the stores but sis everything you said about buying Bikinis is a lie, you can buy 1000 of them per year if you have the $$!! But ok!! Y’all just spend time online misinforming people”

Reason I Had A Child Through Surrogacy

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian actress, Ini Edo has opened up on the reason she chose to have her daughter through surrogacy.

Naija News recalls that in 2021, the dark-skinned diva disclosed that she had welcomed a daughter through surrogacy in a bid to fulfill her dream of motherhood.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the mother of one divulged that she was constantly having miscarriages and eventually got tired of trying.

Edo lamented that since she had no husband, she decided to opt for surrogacy.

Speaking further, the Nollywood star revealed that when a scandal erupted over the surrogacy issue she blanked out in her car.