Video: Youths Burst Anambra Brothel Where 13-year-Old Girls Are Used For Prostitution

Some youths in Anambra State have burst a brothel where young girls, mostly teenagers between 13 and 18, are used for prostitution.

In a video clip seen by Naija News on social media, the young girls were seen being paraded and interrogated about their age and activities at the area alleged to be in Anambra.

The Oba youths could be heard saying in the Igbo language that they no longer want vices like prostitution and the rest in their town.

Netizens have since expressed concern over the viral video clips criticizing the brothel owner.

A Twitter user [@MrSNoockie] took a swipe at former Minister of Education, Obiageli Katryn Ezekwesili, asserting she may not show concern on such matters. The netizen wrote: “Omoooo, E shock me sha,

Madam Obey no go talk anything about this kind thing to bring about solution, this kind matter no dey get their attention. Omo make una reason am 13 years old girls.

Another, @Eebrokaka01 wrote: “When we say charity begins at home, this is what we mean. Kudos to the youths for doing this.

@AbubakarJagaba – “God bless these youths community policing is the best way to go; they know what’s is going on in the locality more than the federal police kudus to them.

@alaokayode – I will wait till evening to see whether there’ll be an outrage against the government of this state from @obyezeks, @ChidiOdinkalu, @AishaYesufu, @ARISEtv, @abati1990, @ruffydfire before I say something.

@AkinolaKoleola – “Bro hmmm “OBA youths” lemme just keep kwayet! If diariss an awakening in Igbo land on the scourge of underage children molestation & trafficking, it is a highly overdue welcome development! The road to eradication & prevention is still very long, but this is highly positive.

@SusanHenshaw50 – “Children are not “involved” in prostitution. They are used by adults and it is called rape. I don’t know what the law is in Nigeria, but sexual activity with minors of that age is statutory rape.

@Paparazzi23111 – “Nice one from the Oba Youths. Other youths should flush things like this out of their domain.

@dreamerireland – “Putting the faces of innocent kids on SM is like doing a good thing in a very bad way. Hand them over to the relevant authority. A data protection bill has just been signed in Nigeria. Protect their dignity and future. Stop sharing please! It’s a shame that I’m even commenting.

@adlexy – “There is something about the SE; when it’s not a baby factory, it’s underage prostitution, or useless governors & representatives or agbero running states, but yet, some clowns won’t allow us to rest in Lagos?”