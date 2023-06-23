Sanwo-Olu Remarks On Tinubu’s Student Loan Bill

On Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the 26th Convocation and 40th Anniversary of the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Student Loan Bill into Law.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu on Monday, June 12, signed the Student Loan Bill into law.

When implemented, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund initiative will provide interest-free loans to indigent youths who must have fulfilled specific requirements attached to the loan application procedure.

The President said the bill would provide opportunities for children of the poor to realise their dreams of acquiring tertiary education.

Speaking on Thursday at the LASU convocation programme, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged all Nigerians, especially the intended beneficiaries, to embrace the opportunity in good faith.

The Lagos state governor noted that his administration is focused on assisting students in government tertiary institutions within the state to discover their talents, harness their potential and refocus toward excellence, entrepreneurship and self-sustenance.

“As a government, we are not unaware that university operations are service-oriented, and as such, the need to continually improve on quality benchmarks is a continuum.

”Very importantly, we are also not unaware that sustaining an effective university that can compete favourably on a global stage requires huge financial investments.

”While we are committed to the aspirations of the institution’s founding fathers, we are resolved to surpass the gains of yesterday by setting a new narrative for the institution.

”In line with this commitment, our administration has ensured that most of the legacy projects it initiated on the institution’s campus have either been completed or are near completion,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the projects included the university Main Library; the Faculty of Education Annex; the Faculty of Management Sciences Building; the Lagos State University Technology Hub, and the Ultra-Modern Hostel Facilities.